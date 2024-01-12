Mumbai Crime: 37-Yr-Old Actress Files Case After Her Deepkfake Nude Photos Get Circulated Among Family & Friends

Representative image |

Mumbai: A 37-year-old actress' morphed nude photos were sent to her friend's Facebook and Instagram accounts and sent via WhatsApp to her parents. The actress suspects that a male friend sent these photos to her parents and friends. A case has been filed at the Versova police station.

According to the FIR, a 37-year-old actress resides in Versova, Andheri West. On December 27, at 5.30 p.m., while she was at a cafe shop in Oshiwara, her male friend contacted her via mobile phone and informed her that he had received her manipulated nude photos and messages from a Facebook account linked to Kuldeep Dwivedi. She asked him to send her screenshots which he provided. Due to work commitments, she did not immediately file a case.

Friends & Family Receive Nude Photos

On January 7, she filed an online complaint. The next day, her mother contacted her who resides in Punjab, and informed her that she received the actress's morphed nude photos from a mobile number, while her father got them from another number. Subsequently, a female friend contacted her via mobile phone and said that she and their two common friends received the actress's morphed photos on their Instagram accounts from an ID identity as kgxjcdjvfdg. Even in September 2023, she received death threats through her friend's Instagram account from an ID named ydryhdtj.

On December 31, another friend of the actress received manipulated nude photos on his Instagram account accompanied by a threat to rape her one day and said to inform her. The actress claimed that she suspects a male friend living in Pirangut, Pune, and she provided his mobile number to the police for investigation.

Case Filed In The Matter

The actress has filed a case against an individual under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 67 (transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit) and, 67 (a) (transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act at Versova police station on Wednesday.