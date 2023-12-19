FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Man Receives Daughter's Morphed Nude Photo Over Refusing To Pay 'Fake Loan'; Case Filed Against Unknown

Mumbai: An unidentified man has been booked for circulating a morphed, nude photo of a woman over loan threats to her father. As per the 53-year-old man's complaint, an unidentified person called him on Sunday about a loan, which the former hadn't taken.

On repeated calls, he denied taking any loan or not paying the instalments. The caller then abused the complainant, following which he disconnected. There were several calls from different numbers, following which the accused sent a disturbing photo of the man's daughter's face transposed on a nude body.

The photo was also sent to the complainant's contact list, including his friends and relatives. A case has been registered with the Malad police for criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

In November, a 40-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that he received a morphed obscene video from an unknown fraudster and was induced to pay money to prevent the sharing of the said video with his friends and relatives.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Virar. On October 30, around 9.30 pm, when the victim was at home, he received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number. The victim did not respond to the said message, after which, around 3 am, the victim again received a message from the same unknown number.

Caller demands ransom

Upon checking the message, he was shocked to find an obscene video clip with his face morphed into it. Subsequently, the victim received a phone call from the same number, and the caller demanded an extortion of Rs 25,000, asking the victim to transfer the money to the blackmailer's another number, as per the police.

The police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, and 66C (identity theft), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.