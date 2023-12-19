FPJ Cyber Secure: Deputy Bank Manager Loses ₹4.10 Lakh In Online Task Scam | FPJ

Cyber fraudsters defrauded the deputy manager of the BKC branch of a private bank. The complainant was defrauded of Rs 4.10 lakh in the name of completing a task.

Details of fraud

According to the information received from Sion police, Saurav Singh stated in the complaint given to the police that on Sunday, he was offered to complete an online task, and after completing it, he was promised Rs 250.

The police said that Singh was informed that if he made any mistakes while completing the task, he would not receive the money. Additionally, he was told that if he successfully completed the next task without any errors, he would receive the full payment.

Whenever Singh completed a task, they identified a mistake and claimed that the task was incomplete, refusing to give him the money. Singh ended up giving a total of Rs 4.10 lakh to complete the tasks. When he requested the money upon task completion, they refused to return it.

Singh registers FIR

When the accused stopped responding to him, he realized that he had been cheated.

Singh told the police that he sent money to four different accounts. In response to Singh's complaint, the police have registered an FIR under sections 419, 420 of the IPC, and IT Act 66(a), 66(e).