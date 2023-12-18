FPJ Cyber Secure: 75-Year-Old Man Loses ₹1.11 Lakh In Fraudulent Customer Care Call | FPJ

A 75-year-old man who wanted to resolve his query about a mobile recharge transaction through a digital payments platform, surfed the internet for the customer care number of the digital payments company. The victim came across a fraudulent number on the internet and called it. The person of the other end of the line induced the victim to download a remote access app on his phone and siphoned money from his bank account in multiple transactions.

Details of case

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Vashi. He had recharged his wife’s phone from a digital payments platform in September. Though the money got debited from the victim’s bank account, the recharge did not happen, nor the money get refunded. The victim later searched the customer care number of the said payments company on the internet and came across a ‘customer care’ number.



The victim contacted the said number and complained to the ‘executive’ about the transaction. The executive then promised to help the victim in getting his money refunded. The fraudster asked the victim to download a remote access application on his phone and induced him to share his bank card details and password. After the victim shared these details, he learned that Rs1.11 lakh were siphoned from his bank account in three transactions.



The victim immediately reported the incident to the police, after which the police sent all the details of the transaction on the said account to the beneficiary account banks for refund and stop payment. But since the money from the beneficiary bank accounts were diverted further to other accounts, it could not be returned. A case was then registered in the matter last week, police said.

FIR registered



The police has registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 43A (compensation for failure to protect data), 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.