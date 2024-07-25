Mr & Mrs Mahi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Film Online

Mr & Mrs Mahi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's romantic film Mr & Mrs Mahi was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and it received mixed reviews from critics and audience. The film is now set to release on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Mr & Mrs Mahi?

According to reports, the film is set to drop online on July 26, 2024, on Netflix. The sports drama is directed and written by Sharan Sharma with Nikhil Mehrotra.

Plot

The film narrates the story of a married couple named Mahendra and Mahima who share nothing in common but their love for cricket. Mahendra, who failed as a cricketer, sees talent for the sport in his wife and encourages her to follow her passion. Mahima stops practicing as a doctor and decides to pursue cricket. In the journey of finding her true potential, she faces several challenges that she must overcome to bring out the best version of herself.

Cast

The film's cast features Janhvi Kapoor as Mahima, Rajkummar Rao as Mahendra, Kumud Mishra as Hardayal Aggarwal, Rajesh Sharma as Benny Dayal Shukla, Purnendu Bhattacharya as Trilok Gupta, Zarina Wahab as Geeta Aggarwal, Yamini Das as Kalpana Gupta, Arjit Taneja as Sikander Aggarwal, Dheerendra Kumar Gautam as Guddan, Naman Arora as Gyanesh and Dev Chauhan as Vimal, among others.

All about Mr and Mrs Mahi

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. Nitin Baid has edited the film and Anay Goswamy has done the cinematography. Vishal Mishra, Jaani and Tanishk Bagchi have composed the music.