 Mr Bachchan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ravi Teja's Film
The action thriller film, which is written and directed by Harish Shankar, is based on Raj Kumar Gupta's film Raid

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Ravi Teja stareer Mr Bachchan was released in theatres on August 15, 2024, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. Now, it is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Mr Bachchan?

The film will stream from September 12, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "If you are right, you will protect the soldiers, and you will protect them. #MrBachchan is coming to Netflix on 12 September in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Plot

The plot of the film centres around Anand, an honest Income Tax Officer known for his skill in uncovering black money. The story takes a turn when Member of Parliament Jagapathi Babu threatens Anand and seeks revenge after Anand's family faces humiliation. The question arises: What will Anand do next? Will he be able to stand up to a powerful man?

Cast and production of Mr Bachchan

The film features Ravi Teja as Income Tax Officer, Bhagyashri Borse as Jikki, Jagapathi Babu as MP Mutyam Jaggaiah, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Satya, among others. The action thriller film, which is written and directed by Harish Shankar, is based on Raj Kumar Gupta's film Raid.

It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Kuchibotla, Krishan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak under People Media Factory, Panorama Studious and T-Series Films.

