Taaza Khabar Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bhuvan Bam's Series Online

Taaza Khabar: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Season 2 of Taaza Khabar will be released digitally in September 2024. It stars Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles.

Taaza Khabar: Season 2 release date and platform

The upcoming series will be released on September 27, 2024. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi on Disney + Hotstar.

Bhuvan Bam shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Karza aur gunah chukaane padhte hain! Kabhi kabhi marr ke bhi..#HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 streaming from September 27 on @disneyplushotstar."

Plot

The series' plot revolves around a sanitation worker named Vasya Gawade, who always wants to know what will happen in his life. One day, he comes across a magical boon that he can predict the future. What happens when Vasya learns that his enemy wants to destroy his life and his loved ones?

Cast

The series features Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, JD Chakarvarthy, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla, Atisha Naik, Vijay Nikam, Himank Gaur, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

All about Taaza Khabar: Season 2

The much-anticipated series is directed by Himank Gaur, and Hussain Dalal has written the series with Abbas Dalal. It is produced by Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions. Remy Dalai has done the cinematography and Saurabh Lokhande has composed the music with Jarvis Menezes.