Mouni Roy opens up about her digital debut

Mouni Roy, is presently shooting in Abu Dhabi. When asked about the project she is working on, the pretty actress refused to divulge the details. “Yes I am busy shooting my next in Abu Dhabi…missing my family. As soon as I finish this forthcoming project I shall head and join my family,” an excited Mouni exclaimed.

Mouni's OTT debut, 'London Confidential', recently premiered on ZEE5. Speaking about the movie she says, “I got this OTT debut offer when the pandemic had just broken out. The script was written much before the pandemic with a different country as a backdrop. And as soon as London opened, we shot it there. It’s a spy-thriller with pulse pounding scenes and is shot in modern day London. It will give the audience a look into the world post the pandemic.”

'London Confidential' shows a series of brutal killings. And the movie shows Mouni playing a RAW officer, guns blazing and all. Elaborating on her character Mouni expresses, “I am happy that I am doing a challenging role with this kind of a character, which I am playing for the first time. My character, Uma, a RAW officer, has her own personal, as well professional, struggles. Yes, I’m holding a gun. It just portrays how relevant and important time is. It’s for her to be there as a lot of things are happening in and around her.”

On film front, in Mouni's kitty is Ayan Mukerji's mega-budget movie Brahmastra, with a stellar star cast, which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. In the movie, Mouni will be seen as an antagonist. The movie has faced several delays ever since it was announced. Speaking about it Mouni says, “The whole world is together in this pandemic. The film was supposed to release in December. Now, we are just keeping our fingers crossed. I’m also eagerly waiting for the film to release.”

So will Brahmastra release in theatres or on an OTT platform, which is the newest trend? “I’m no one to say whether it will be a theatrical release or an OTT one. The makers will decide,” she simply states.

The theatres are currently shut in India owing to the coronavirus pandemic. And, ever since the unlock was put into effects, several theatre owners have been requesting the government to allow them to reopen as well. “Theatres should open only when it is safe,” Mouni feels.

“We have never experienced a situation like this before. I’m a very positive person. Hopefully, we will come out if it soon...that is what I believe strongly. And once this is all over, we will never make a mention of 2020. Right now our focus should be staying healthy, increasing our immunity,” she adds.

Apart from Brahmastra, does she have anymore film or web series in her kitty? “Yes, on film front I’m going to start shooting for something. However, the announcement hasn’t happened yet. Let the makers do the announcements. Whether it is a film or a web show, I can’t reveal anything,” Mouni concludes.