Mouni Roy's Potterhead avatar clearly shows nerdy is the new sexy

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy blessed Instagram with some latest pictures featuring her svelte figure.
Roy captioned her post as, “Zsa Zsa Gabor once said,”I tell you, in this world being a little crazy helps to keep you sane!”
While the picture did grab eyeballs, it was the Hogwarts mug in the background that grabbed the attention of Potterheads on her timeline.
Mouni herself is a bona fide Harry Potter fan, and the mug seems to be her latest collectible.
This isn’t the first time the ‘Made in China’ actress has shared her love for the Harry Potter Universe. Earlier she shared a picture of herself at the Platform 9 ¾ captioned as, “Au revoir Adios Farewell.”
It’s just the Potterverse that has Mouni hooked onto. She is an avid reader and loves flaunting her picks on social media.
“I love walking into a bookstore. It's like all my friends are sitting on shelves, waving their pages at me,” she wrote on Instagram.
On the work front, Roy says her upcoming film, London Confidential, is in sync with the realities of the present world, and that made the experience of working on it surreal.
"London Confidential" is an espionage saga centred on the conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world. The film also features Purab Kohli, and has been shot in London post lockdown.
"When I read the script for the first time, I really liked it but at the same time, I had lots of questions. How would the makers treat the story, the plot for which we did multiple zoom calls with the director, I wondered," Mouni said.
"Additionally, the backdrop of the film is the Chinese conspiracy and the world going through a virus pandemic that originated from the region. It felt so surreal and strange at that time to think about shooting during a pandemic about a pandemic," she added.
Directed by Kanwal Sethi, the narrative revolves around a conspiracy to spread an infection. The film drops on Zee5 on September 18.
Mouni will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna.
