Mouni Roy's Potterhead avatar clearly shows nerdy is the new sexy

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy blessed Instagram with some latest pictures featuring her svelte figure.

Roy captioned her post as, “Zsa Zsa Gabor once said,”I tell you, in this world being a little crazy helps to keep you sane!”

While the picture did grab eyeballs, it was the Hogwarts mug in the background that grabbed the attention of Potterheads on her timeline.

Mouni herself is a bona fide Harry Potter fan, and the mug seems to be her latest collectible.