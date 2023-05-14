 Mother's Day: Janhvi Kapoor shares UNSEEN photo with Sridevi, says 'Running out of pictures but never out of memories'
Mother's Day: Janhvi Kapoor shares UNSEEN photo with Sridevi, says 'Running out of pictures but never out of memories'

Mother's Day: Janhvi Kapoor shares UNSEEN photo with Sridevi, says 'Running out of pictures but never out of memories'

Janhvi also penned a heartfelt note remembering her mother

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture with her mom, actress Sridevi, on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress also penned a heartfelt note remembering her mother. Janhvi said she is running out of photos with Sridevi but not out of memories.

"Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always ❤️ I miss you," she captioned her post.

Soon after Janhvi shared the picture, Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other celebrities dropped red heart emoticons.

Sridevi's death

Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018. She was in the country along with husband Boney Kapoor to attend the wedding of their nephew Mohit Marwah.

Her death was ruled as a case of accidental drowning and the whole of India had come to a standstill after news about her sudden demise was put out.

article-image

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi will be next seen in 'Bawaal', in which she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time.

She will also reunite with her 'Roohi' co-star Rajkummar Rao for the cricket-drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', in which the actress will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer.

Janhvi also announced that she will make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR.

article-image

