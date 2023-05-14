 Mother's Day: Naagin actress Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with husband Brent Goble 6 years after marriage
Brent and Aashka are all set to welcome their baby in November

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

On Mother's Day, former actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Brent Goble.

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant took to her Instagram account to share a cute pregnancy announcement video. Brent and Aashka are all set to welcome their baby in November.

Aashka announces pregnancy 6 years after marriage

"On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet! Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe," she captioned the video.

Celebs congratulate the couple

Soon after she shared the video, several celebrities, including Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Juhi Parmar, Smriti Irani, Divyanka Tripathi and others, congratulated the couple.

Tina Datta wrote, "Omgggg congratulations babyyy.. soo soo sooo excited babyyy.. you both are gonna be such amazing parent’s."

"Mashallah congratulations," commented Hina Khan.

Aashka and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017.

Aashka has been a part of shows such as 'Kkusum', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan', 'Baal Veer', 'Daayan' and 'Naagin'. It was in 2021, when she announced her retirement from acting and formed her make-up brand.

article-image

