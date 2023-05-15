Mother's Day 2023: Nick Jonas shares Priyanka Chopra & Malti Marie's adorable UNSEEN video, pens heartfelt note

Singer Nick Jonas is his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra's biggest cheerleader.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Nick gave a shoutout to Priyanka, calling her "incredible mother."

"Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day," Nick captioned the post, adding a glimpse of Priyanka's adorable moments spent with their daughter Malti Marie.

In the first image, Priyanka is seen carrying a visibly-cheerful Malti on her shoulders as they took a walk in the city.

In the next video, Priyanka is seen carrying her baby daughter in her arms across a crossing, as the latter excitedly moved her little hands and legs. The Citadel actress could not help but laugh.

Nick also paid sweet tributes to his mother Denise Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

"Happy Mother's Day mom. Love you so much," he wrote while wishing mother Denise on Mother's Day.

Sharing a picture with Madhu Chopra and Malti, Nick wrote, "Happy mother's day to my incredible mother in law. Love you."

Priyanka also posted adorable wishes for her mom and mother-in-law to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The 'Citadel' actor posted two frames with her two 'mothers' of life. In the first frame, Priyanka is cuddling her daughter Malti Marie, while Madhu Chopra is leaning on them. The second frame features Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Jonas, Priyanka and little Malti. They were photographed at a restaurant.

Talking about her own mother Madhu Chopra, the 'Desi Girl' wrote, "I m so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you're the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you're mine!" Priyanka then gave the loudest shout-out to all the moms out there. "To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don't... YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude."

Priyanka has not forgotten to acknowledge her mother-in-law too. "Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I'm so blessed."

Last but not least, Priyanka thanked Malti Marie for making her mama. "And... I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. #HappyMothersDay to all celebrating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently being appreciated for her performance in The Russo Brothers' Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.