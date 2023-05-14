Mother's Day 2023: From Sridevi in English Vinglish to Ramya Krishnan in Bahubali, presenting 15 cool moms from Indian cinema

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023
In over the last decade, Indian cinema has risen to break the stereotype surrounding the average Indian mother, giving us more dimensional characters to remember. Here's looking at the 15 coolest on-screen moms from across languages.
Kajol in My Name is Khan - As the working, single mother who marries a Muslim man and eventually loses her son to a hate crime, Kajol as Mandira paints a picture of strength and resolve
Sridevi in English Vinglish - As the long, silent Shashi, who quietly endures her family's taunts over her inability to speak English, Sridevi drew the loudest tears from us in the climax, when she delivers the most emotional speech to the newly weds
Saranya Ponvannan in Velaiilla Pattadhari - As Bhuvana, Raghuvaran (Dhanush)'s mother, Saranya was equal parts funny and intense as the bickering yet supportive matriarch
Kirron Kher in Khoobsurat - As Manju Chakravarthy in the film, Kher proved that when it comes to cool moms on-screen, nobody does it better than her
Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do - As Neelam Mehra, who hides her fears and insecurities under a facade, Shefali's big-rounded eyes spoke volumes in scenes where she did not have any dialogues
Shabana Azmi in Neerja - As the protective and doting Rama Bhanot, Azmi had us bawling our eyes out during the emotional climax scene in the film
Ratna Pathak Shah in Kapoor and Sons - As Sunita Kapoor, the mother who unintentionally differentiates between her children, Shah proved that mothers too can make mistakes
Ramya Krishnan in Baahubali - As Rajmata Sivagami, Krishnan did not pull one false note as the righteous and just queen, who was a survivalist from the beginning till her last breath
Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho - As Babli, Gupta proved that a mother's love is in abundance. She falters but she'll also forgive
Amruta Subhash in Gully Boy - As the long suffering mother who wanted a better future for her kids and walks out of her marriage to start her life all over again, Subhash as Razia was a picture of grit and determination
Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal - As the efficient scientist who also knows how to give her children space and freedom at home, Balan redefined cool as Tara Shinde
Kangana Ranaut in Panga - As Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi player turned railway employee, Ranaut grabs Nigam's second chance in becoming a Kabaddi champion again and ends up inspiring her family and the audience
Kriti Sanon in Mimi - As the feisty Mimi, an aspiring actress who gives up on her dreams to embrace motherhood, Sanon displays resilience and strength like no other. Certainly, a career-defining performance by the actress
Urvashi in Veetla Vishesham - A Tamil remake of the Hindi film 'Badhaai Ho', Urvashi reprises the character played by Neena Gupta in the original and adds her own quirks which define her signature style. Urvashi adds in physical humour to make the character more engaging
Sheeba Chaddha in Badhaai Do - As Mrs. Thakur, Chaddha seems conservative but the climax scene where she hugs and accepts her gay son's (Rajkummar Rao) identity left us crying buckets of tears
Thanks For Reading!