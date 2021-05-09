Mother's Day 2021: Tannaz Irani pens a note about motherhood and raising three kids

The word mother signifies sacrifices in your career, and the sacrifice of your sleep and your favourite food and also watching your favourite channel!

I am a mother of two children who are from different generations. My elder daughter is 28 while my other child is only nine-years-old. So, I have mothered two very different generations! When my daughter lived with me my word was final. Now she lives with her father (my first husband). But for my younger daughter, everything has to be explained before she accepts it.

Being a mother at a very young age was beautiful because I didn’t go into it with preconceived notions. I gave birth to Zianne when I was 21-years-old and it was a most delightful experience; I had so much energy! Also, I had the best support system and was blessed with a very open minded household. Everyone fawned over my daughter, she was a doll.