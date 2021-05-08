Mother's Day: From Kareena to Anushka, B'wood and TV celebs who embraced motherhood in 2021

Pandemic, lockdown and COVID-19 - just like 2020, the year 2021 has been revolving around these three words. This year also turned out to be a damp squib, so far, but not for everyone. Some of our Bollywood and television celebrities have a reason to cheer as they welcomed a new addition to their family.

While some of these celebrities are new to motherhood and gave birth to their first child, others welcomed a baby for the second time. There are many who also announced the happy news of their pregnancy on social media.

As we celebrate Mothers Day today, here's a list of celebs who became moms this year:

Anushka Sharma

For Anushka Sharma, 2020 has been an eventful one both in the personal as well as in the professional spheres. While she proved her mettle as a producer with two back-to-back successful releases on the OTT platforms, Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli also announced her pregnancy in the month of August. They welcomed a baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021.

She had announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on August 27, 2020, by sharing a picture of her baby bump with hubby Virat Kohli. Virushka, as their fans address them fondly, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany in December 2017. They continue to grab the limelight with every appearance they make together and have always left netizens swooning over their adorable pictures.