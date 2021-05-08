Mother's Day: From Kareena to Anushka, B'wood and TV celebs who embraced motherhood in 2021

Pandemic, lockdown and COVID-19 - just like 2020, the year 2021 has been revolving around these three words. This year also turned out to be a damp squib, so far, but not for everyone. Some of our Bollywood and television celebrities have a reason to cheer as they welcomed a new addition to their family.
While some of these celebrities are new to motherhood and gave birth to their first child, others welcomed a baby for the second time. There are many who also announced the happy news of their pregnancy on social media.
As we celebrate Mothers Day today, here's a list of celebs who became moms this year:
Anushka Sharma
For Anushka Sharma, 2020 has been an eventful one both in the personal as well as in the professional spheres. While she proved her mettle as a producer with two back-to-back successful releases on the OTT platforms, Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli also announced her pregnancy in the month of August. They welcomed a baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021.
She had announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on August 27, 2020, by sharing a picture of her baby bump with hubby Virat Kohli. Virushka, as their fans address them fondly, tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany in December 2017. They continue to grab the limelight with every appearance they make together and have always left netizens swooning over their adorable pictures.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This year, Bebo became a mommy for the second time. On August 12, 2020, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that they are expecting their second child. From photoshoots to walking the ramp and appearing on TV shows, Kareena worked through both her pregnancies, thus being an inspiration to many.
She has time and again said in interviews that she won't let pregnancy slow down her career. While many feel that Kareena has been defying norms with her choices, the actress feels that it is absolutely normal to do. Be it her simple ghar-ka-khaana pregnancy diet, being active throughout the end trimesters, embracing or flaunting her pregnant belly, there are quite a few lessons we can learn from Bebo!
Kareena has also been a staunch advocate of the benefits of prenatal yoga for pregnant women. Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, had welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.
Anita Hassanandani
Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy announced that they were expecting a child on October 10, 2020, via Instagram video. On February 9, 2021, Hassanandani gave birth to their son, Aaravv Reddy.
They announced the news on February 22, 2021, using a clip they posted on Instagram. In one of her interviews, Anita had said she feels "blessed" to have a supportive husband and family who've been by her side from the day they got the news of her pregnancy.
Harshdeep Kaur - Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their baby boy Hunar in March.
While making the announcement about embracing motherhood, Kaur shared a photo of herself on social media and wrote, "It’s a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins." Harshdeep married Mankeet in the year 2015.
Addite Malik - Television actress Addite Malik recently gave birth to a baby boy. Mohit Malik and Addite shared the good news on their Instagram account on April 29 and gave a little glimpse of the newborn baby.
Mohit had announced on Instagram last year that he and his wife were expecting their first child. The couple met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. After dating for a few months, they tied the knot in December 2010.
Jankee Parekh - Singer Jankee Parekh Mehta gave birth to her son, Sufi, on February 3, 2021. Jankee has been sharing videos on Instagram where she has been singing to her child and named the series, "Songs for Sufi". After five episodes of the series, the singer has started a new journey called, "Tales for Sufi."
Recently, Jankee had also shared an emotional post wherein she spoke about giving birth to Sufi. She said that she was holding her husband, actor Nakuul Mehta's hands all the while during the same.
She further stated how she along with her husband witnessed first-hand the birth of their son. She also went on to thank the staff of the hospital who were responsible for her safe delivery.