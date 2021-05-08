Mother's Day 2021: Bollywood actresses who gave up their careers for embracing motherhood

Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is undoubtedly it is one of the most special days. It is is dedicated to mothers and their immeasurable love and sacrifice.
On Mother's Day 2021, here's a list of successful Bollywood actors who took a sabbatical from their career to embrace motherhood:
Sridevi
Legendary actress Sridevi, who is regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, was the most popular and highest paid female actors of the late 80s and early 90s.
Bidding adieu to her illustrious career, Sridevi tied the knot with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor (2000).
Sridevi disappeared from the limelight after 'Judai'.
Speaking of her married life, the actor had said, "It has been a wonderful experience being a mother and bringing up two daughters and spending time with my husband."
After her 15-year-long sabbatical, Sridevi made her comeback with the comedy-drama 'English Vinglish', where she portrayed Shashi Godbole.
Sridevi's last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
Madhuri Dixit
One of the most successful actors of the 90s, Madhuri took a break from her acting career after getting married to Shriram Nene and welcoming her sons.
After starring in Shah Rukh khan-starrer 'Devdas' in 2002, Madhuri took a hiatus of five years. She then made her comeback with the film 'Aaja Nachle', which tanked at the box office.
The actress, who was seen as a judge in several dance reality shows, was then seen in films like 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Gulaab Gang' with Juhi Chawla.
Her last film was Karan Johar's period drama 'Kalank'.
Up next, she is set to make her digital debut in the series 'Finding Anamika', which shows her as a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.
Karisma Kapoor
At the peak of her Bollywood career, the 90s star took a sabbatical in 2003, after tying the not with industrialist Sunjay Kapur. Karisma welcomed her daughter Samaira in 2005 and gave birth to her son on March 12, 2010.
After divorcing Sanjay Kapur in 2016, Lolo took cues from mother Babita and took charge of her kids.
The actor recently made her comeback with Ekta Kapoor's OTT series 'Mentalhood'.
Speaking about the same, she said, "Out of choice, I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong."
Bhagyashree
Bhagyashree chose to stay away from films after her marriage and decided to look after her family. She was last seen in Kannada language film 'Seetharama Kalyana'.
Her last Bollywood film was Suniel Shetty-starrer 'Red Alert: The War Within', which is based on the true story of Narasimha who gets caught up in a clash between police and Naxalites. She was seen playing the role of Uma in the film.
She is all set to make her comeback with Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'. She will be seen playing the role of the late politician's mother Vedvalli.
Juhi Chawla
Juhi tied the knot with businessman Jay Mehta, in 1996, in a hush hush wedding ceremony, when she was at the peak of her career.
In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Chawla -- a celebrated star of the 90s who barely talks about her personal life - had revealed that she kept it a secret because she was afraid of losing her stardom.
Jay and Juhi have been married for almost 25 years now and have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun – together.
