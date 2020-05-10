Mother's Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap shares her latest lockdown tale

Mumbai: Think about this day and the first thing that comes to our mind is our mothers, who always have a special place in our hearts. But that’s not to take this day away from those who celebrate it with their fathers, or single moms or even queer moms. Every relationship is unique. No two cases are the same.For Tahira Kashyap, it’s a day when you get to express love and gratitude to that one person who has brought you up and has been instrumental in shaping you. The idea of perfect is in itself imperfect. Celebrating the flawed and imperfect relationships on this perfect day, Tahira is sharing yet another sweet, broken, happy, yet flawed, lockdown tales. Her stories have been engaging and entertaining audiences, often leading to a faint smile and few tears.“I honestly am writing from a place of heart. I am feeling human connectivity like never before and, surprisingly, more so in an isolated lockdown like this. But, that’s what humanity is! It often finds its way of flowing and I am hoping it is doing so through my stories as well,” Tahira said.