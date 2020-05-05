Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap believed in social distancing even while dating

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, claims as a couple they strongly believed in social distancing right from the time time they were dating.

On Tuesday, Tahira shared a throwback photo on Instagram where she can be seen sitting beside her then-boyfriend Ayushmann. Even though Ayushmann and Tahira are sitting beside each other, there is considerable gap between the two of them.

"First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan," Tahira wrote.