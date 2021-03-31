‘Money Heist’ Korean Remake: Yoo Ji Tae as ‘Professor’, Jeon Jong Seo as ‘Tokyo’- who will play what

Months after Netflix announced the fifth and final season of hit Spanish show 'Money Heist' ('La casa de papel'), it was reported that the series will be remade in Korean.

The streamer, which is churning out a lot of original content in collaboration with Korean creators, will back the new project hailing from the country's BH Entertainment and Contents Zium

According to Variety, the Korean adaptation of "Money Heist" will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like 'The Guest" and "Voice".

Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series "My Holo Love" and tvN series "Psychopath Diary", will pen the 12-episode show.

Netflix Korea announced that the cast of this version will feature some of the popular actors in the K-drama world.