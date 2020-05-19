Watch video: Nairobi from 'Money Heist' aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu has left the internet shook

Alba Flores aka Nairobi from Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’ goes synonymous with the concept of matriarchy in recent times. A character adored by many, Alba won hearts when she took charge of the gold loot in season 3 and 4, and eventually leaving many heartbroken with her death followed by the epic funeral scene.

However, a clip has surfaced online featuring Alba speaking fluent Telugu, and the internet is shook with the actress’s versatility. The video is from a 2013 Spanish TV movie titled 'Vicente Ferrer'.

The story revolves around a man who is determined to restore the dignity of the Dalits in Anantapur – a city in Andhra Pradesh, India. Ferrer is exiled from Spain after being deemed as a threat to powerful leaders and their personal interests. The film narrates his life after returning to India in 1969.