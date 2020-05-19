Watch video: Nairobi from 'Money Heist' aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu has left the internet shook

Alba Flores aka Nairobi from Netflix’s popular show ‘Money Heist’ goes synonymous with the concept of matriarchy in recent times. A character adored by many, Alba won hearts when she took charge of the gold loot in season 3 and 4, and eventually leaving many heartbroken with her death followed by the epic funeral scene.
However, a clip has surfaced online featuring Alba speaking fluent Telugu, and the internet is shook with the actress’s versatility. The video is from a 2013 Spanish TV movie titled 'Vicente Ferrer'.
The story revolves around a man who is determined to restore the dignity of the Dalits in Anantapur – a city in Andhra Pradesh, India. Ferrer is exiled from Spain after being deemed as a threat to powerful leaders and their personal interests. The film narrates his life after returning to India in 1969.
In the film, Alba is shown essaying the role of a local woman, donning a saree and speaking fluent Telugu – the local language of Andhra Pradesh. This particular stint by the actress has the internet impressed. Is there anything Nairobi can’t do?
Directed by Agustín Crespi, 'Vicente Ferrer' also stars Imanol Arias, Aida Folch, Josep Maria Pou, Carles Canut, and Jaskaran Brady.
Money Heist revolves around eight thieves and a criminal mastermind who manipulates the police to carry out his plan. The show is Netflix’s most watched non-English language series since it is an original it is only available on the Streaming platform. Fans are looking forward for the release of its fifth season, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)