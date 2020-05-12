10 best Spanish dramas to binge-watch on Netflix if you loved 'Money Heist'

Money Heist has definitely got many hooked. Even celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t stop raving about it. Spanish dramas are certainly becoming favourites for their no-holds-barred portrayal of all things criminal! Be it the popular Narcos series or El Chapo or the one based on Pablo Escobar, and then Money Heist of course, Spanish dramas are slowly making way to our watchlist (and are fighting with Korean dramas for attention). So, if you are done with Money Heist, here are some more Spanish dramas (some popular and some lesser known) worth binge-watching to spice up your lockdown life a bit.

Elite

Set in a fictional elite school called Las Encinas, this series revolves around three teenagers who get an admission to the school through scholarship. These three aren’t from a wealthy family unlike their classmates. While the focus is on these three and their relationships with their wealthy classmates, don’t dismiss it as just another glossy teen drama. There’s plenty of ‘action’ happening between the sheets and off it as well, especially when a mysterious murder comes to light. The third season started streaming from March this year (plenty to keep you hooked) and a fourth one is in the making.

El Dragon: Return of the Warrior

Revolving around a handsome Tokyo-based financer, this one a pure crime drama. While Miguel Garza has been enjoying and living his life with his girlfriend in Tokyo, one call from his grandmother changes everything. His grandfather is the head of a drug cartel and is suffering from Alzheimer’s and he wants Miguel to take charge of the family business. While Miguel agrees to takeover, only with the aim of turning the business into something else. But, that is least of his problems. As things change when rivals gangs, Russian cartels and Italian mobs come in the picture.

Grand Hotel

Set in the early 20th century during the reign of King Alfonso XIII, this one looks like a Spanish counterpart of Downtown Abbey (but with a lot of mysteries). Julio Olmedo visits Grand Hotel to meet his sister Cristina who works there as a maid. But, when he arrives at the hotel, he realises that his sister has been fired and nobody knows where she’s gone. Suspicion begins to gnaw at him and in a bid to find his sister he starts working at the hotel in disguise. As he begins to delve deeper, several mysteries revolving around the hotel owners come to light. With the help of Alicia, one of the daughters of the owners, Julio begins to unravel the mysteries of Grand Hotel while struggling to find his sister. This is one lengthy series — it has almost 66 episodes spread across three seasons.

Hache

Again, typical of Spanish dramas, this one too has a lot of drugs and sex. This revolves around Helena, a prostitute, who tries to win over a drug cartel leader. Set in 1960’s Barcelona, Helena must also hone her skills to rise to the top—without getting caught or murdered in the process.