Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra is Berlin’s wife Tatiana who will join the Professor

The season 4 of Netflix's Le Casa De Papal aka Money Heist left us with the biggest cliff-hanger of all time. Inspector Alicia Sierra who was thrown under the bus by her peers for barbaric means to extort information from Rio is seen pointing a gun at the Professor. Before you get hyped, let us warn you that this is just a fan theory – one that makes sense so far, for the much anticipated season 5. Spoilers ahead!
Alicia is introduced as the ruthless inspector who tortures Rio in Algeria, to an extent that he deals with post traumatic stress disorder after his return to the robbery.
With a sweet tooth and high on hormones, a pregnant Sierra takes charge to negotiate with the Professor. There is no doubt that the audience finds her villainous to the core, but here’s why fan theories suggest she might change sides and strike a deal with her nemesis all along.
Alicia tries to make the gang members surrender by luring them out with family members. Her first attempt to execute Nairobi was clear, but she also arranged for an ambulance and paramedics. Meanwhile she tried the same with Raquel, and also helped her clear the charges with a reduced sentence or even no prison if she gave up the Professor. Not to mention she also let her watch Nairobi’s funeral out of ‘respect’.
When her team members ask her to take the fall for the negotiation going haywire, Alicia calls out her boss Tamayo during a press conference, which results in a warrant for her arrest. On the run, she is last seen with the Professor at his hideout.
The pattern of her behaviour suggests that she will eventually join the gang, since there is nothing left to lose. She might as well make millions with the man who beat the authorities, rather than rot in a cell.
Some fan theories also point out that the baby bump is fake. This comes after her conversation with Raquel, where she emphasises that it’s hard to believe but it’s true that she’s pregnant. In the series, Sierra reveals her husband to have died of cancer. But she never mentions it to her peers before sharing it with Raquel.
This is the biggest element that connects her to Berlin who was shown of being terminally ill and only few months to live. Despite that he marries a woman named Tatiana, who looks similar to Sierra. While the roles have been essayed by different actors there is definitely something that connects all of this in one pot of mystery. Given that Tatiana knew about Berlin’s heist, and the baby can’t be possible since it’s been two years since Berlin died. As for her initial hate towards the gang, could possibly be due to Berlin’s sacrifice, while the others enjoyed.
We hope the coronavirus pandemic ends and Money Heist can finally present its season 5.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)