Money Heist Season 5: Alicia Sierra is Berlin’s wife Tatiana who will join the Professor

The season 4 of Netflix's Le Casa De Papal aka Money Heist left us with the biggest cliff-hanger of all time. Inspector Alicia Sierra who was thrown under the bus by her peers for barbaric means to extort information from Rio is seen pointing a gun at the Professor. Before you get hyped, let us warn you that this is just a fan theory – one that makes sense so far, for the much anticipated season 5. Spoilers ahead!

Alicia is introduced as the ruthless inspector who tortures Rio in Algeria, to an extent that he deals with post traumatic stress disorder after his return to the robbery.

With a sweet tooth and high on hormones, a pregnant Sierra takes charge to negotiate with the Professor. There is no doubt that the audience finds her villainous to the core, but here’s why fan theories suggest she might change sides and strike a deal with her nemesis all along.

Alicia tries to make the gang members surrender by luring them out with family members. Her first attempt to execute Nairobi was clear, but she also arranged for an ambulance and paramedics. Meanwhile she tried the same with Raquel, and also helped her clear the charges with a reduced sentence or even no prison if she gave up the Professor. Not to mention she also let her watch Nairobi’s funeral out of ‘respect’.