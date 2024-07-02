 Mohammed Aziz 70th Birth Anniversary: Know Everything About Versatile Singer
Mohammed Aziz, also known as Munna, has been passionate about singing since childhood, which led him to enter the music industry. He has sung in numerous languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia and many more.

Updated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Aziz, or Sayeed Mohammed Aziz-Un-Nabi, was also called "Munna" by his fans and lovers. Born on July 2, 1954, in Calcutta, West Bengal, Aziz began singing in Bengali films before he sang for Hindi films. According to reports, the versatile singer has sung 20,000 songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Odia and more.

Aziz started his career in music and sang his first song, Rupa Sagadi re Suna Kaniya, in the Odia film Jaga Hatare Pagha. His first hit in Hindi came from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mard where he sang songs like Mard Tangewala. Sun Rubiya to name a few.

He continued to sing for Amitabh Bachchan in films like Khuda Gawah.

Early life of Mohammed Aziz

From his early days at the Ghalib restaurant in Kolkata, Mohammed Aziz was determined to make a mark in the music industry. His journey took him from singing in Odia films to appearing in the Bengali film 'Bouma' in 1986. To further explore the music industry, he went to Mumbai and sang numerous songs with brilliant singers like Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Lata Mangeshkar, Salma Agha, Vijayta Pandit, Hemlata and many more.

Mohammed Aziz songs

The multilingual playback singer, also known as Saikh Azad Bihar, sang songs like My Name Is Lakhan, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya, Aajkal Yadd Kuchh, Main Deewana Na Jana Kab, Mard Tangewala and much more. He received filmfare awards in the category of Best Playback Singer for the film, Dayavan.

Apart from that, he was listed in the Top 20 All-Time Male Playback Singers of Bollywood. On November 27, 2018, he collapsed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and after that, he was taken to Nanavati Hospital. However, he died on the same day due to cardiac arrest at the age of 64.

The talented singer has sung for numerous actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kishore Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Raj Babbar, Nana Patekar and Kamal Haasan.

Remember Dabbu uncle who stormed social media a couple of years back dancing on Govinda song Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se? The song was also sung by Mohammed Aziz.

