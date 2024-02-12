 Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor Likely To Be Discharged Today, Says Son Namashi
Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor Likely To Be Discharged Today, Says Son Namashi

The health condition of the veteran actor and BJP leader has improved, the hospital said in a statement

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Mithun Chakraborty | Photo by ANI

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday (February 10), is likely to be discharged on Monday.

Mithun's son Namashi told Zoom in an interview that the actor is stable and will be discharged soon. "Dad is fine. Mom (Yogita Bali) and myself are in Mumbai. My brother Mimoh is with Dad in Kolkata. Dad is likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next 24 hours," he said on Sunday night.

The health condition of the veteran actor and BJP leader has improved, the hospital said in a statement.

article-image

"Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain," the statement read.

It further added, "Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

In January 2024, the three-time National Film Award winner was announced as the recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance-oriented movies. He is particularly known for his iconic dance style and has been given the nickname Disco Dancer for his role in the 1982 film of the same name.

article-image

The actor also ventured into politics, briefly serving as a Member of Parliament. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

