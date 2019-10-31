Missed Yashji: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional about violinist playing 'DDLJ' in Paris

Recently, a twitter shared a video of strolling in a park in Paris. The video has gone viral on the internet. Shah Rukh Khan also noticed it, and here's why it's an emotional one for him. So what's so special?
Shikha Kumawat was enjoying her vacation in Paris, strolling in a park. She came across a street artist in the park who was playing the famous track from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.
SRK took to Twitter and shared the video captioned as, "Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singers cap?"
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is directed by Aditya Chopra, son of Yash Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.
Shah Rukh Khan credits this film with making him a star, and says it "changed the entire scene for romantic movies of the 90s". During an interview in 2002, he said "Whatever I'll stand for as an actor, in the whole of my career, whenever it ends, it will start with and end at DDLJ".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)