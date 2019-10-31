Missed Yashji: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional about violinist playing 'DDLJ' in Paris

Recently, a twitter shared a video of strolling in a park in Paris. The video has gone viral on the internet. Shah Rukh Khan also noticed it, and here's why it's an emotional one for him. So what's so special?

Shikha Kumawat was enjoying her vacation in Paris, strolling in a park. She came across a street artist in the park who was playing the famous track from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.

SRK took to Twitter and shared the video captioned as, "Suddenly just...missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singers cap?"