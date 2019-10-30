Netizens are going crazy over Shah Rukh Khan's witty responses, trend #WatchSRKLettermanAgain on twitter

Ever Since Shah Rukh Khan has charmed his fans with his wit and humour in David Letterman’s show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' which started streaming this friday 25th October, the fans are in awe with the actors outstanding responses and are trending #WatchSRKLettermanAgain on twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan received a thunderous applause from the studio audience, which the TV host said was the biggest-ever at the show has left his fans going gaga over the show and are encouraging people to watch the show with the hastag #WatchSRKLettermanAgain.

Not only this, within hours of the show started streaming, the show went viral to the point that people started searching 'who is David Letterman,' which became the most searched item on Google further proving that the Shah Rukh Khan has an unmatchable fan following!

Shah Rukh also made David Letterman do his signature pose, had the cleverest responses combined with an extraordinary presence of mind resulted into an episode that has taken the world by a storm.

David Letterman also hailed Shah Rukh Khan as 'the most popular movie star in the world' and also shared a BTS story earlier saying that the studio audience went crazy when Shah Rukh Khan graced the show.