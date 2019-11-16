Mirzapur 2: Check out a sneak peek into Pankaj Tripathi's much-awaited show

On this day, one year ago, Mirzapur season one was launched and on the occasion of it's first anniversary, Amazon Prime Video allowed its fans to have a sneak-peek into Mirzapur season two. Delighted, Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya also made his Instagram debut by sharing the video.
Amazon Prime Video shared the very first teaser of Mirzapur 2 on its social media handle and captioned the video "season 2 ke aane wale toofan ka ehsaas ho raha hai na? #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #Mirzapur2"
Pankaj shared the video on Instagram saying "हम बनाएँगे instagram को मिर्ज़ापुर"
Besides Tripathi, the crime-drama thriller also starred actors like Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal, Divyendu Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in the first season.
Much awaited by fans, the second season of the shopw will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.
