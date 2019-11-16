Mirzapur 2: Check out a sneak peek into Pankaj Tripathi's much-awaited show

On this day, one year ago, Mirzapur season one was launched and on the occasion of it's first anniversary, Amazon Prime Video allowed its fans to have a sneak-peek into Mirzapur season two. Delighted, Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya also made his Instagram debut by sharing the video.

Amazon Prime Video shared the very first teaser of Mirzapur 2 on its social media handle and captioned the video "season 2 ke aane wale toofan ka ehsaas ho raha hai na? #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #Mirzapur2"