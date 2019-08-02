2 weeks before Sacred Games 2, Guruji Pankaj Tripathi makes a mysterious appearance

A fortnight before the games begin, Netflix hosts a sacred morning with the enigmatic character played by Pankaj Tripathi. It’s raining outside; the waves of the sea are crashing violently against the shore; outside, people are battling traffic and floods to get to work, waiting to meet just a moment of peace. And here you are — dry, peaceful, serene, surrounded by some known faces and other unknown ones, watching a character come to life, one you’ve only glimpsed on screen for a split second. The man has an air of mystique, intrigue, and tranquility about him, and yet an unassuming sense of humour that catches you by surprise.

Talking about his character, Pankaj Tripathi spoke ‘’Guruji is a well-read man with his own thinking style. The mystery man comes packed with a bunch of secrets, which will be unveiled through the course of the second season! 14 din mein aapke saare sawaalon ke jawab bhi aapko jald hi milenge. Aham Brahmasmi ‘’

After a thrilling first season that left the viewers at the edge of their seats, Netflix is back with Sacred Games 2, which promises to take the excitement quotient a few notches higher. This season, the story unfolds gradually, with fresh twists and turns, new characters, and an even more dramatic story arc that will have audiences hooked from the get-go. Guruji plays a pivotal role, which he said will be evident in just two weeks.

Sacred Games 2 releases on Netflix on August 15, 2019.