Mirzapur 2: Author of 'Dhabba' threatens legal action against web series after book shown as 'porno'

Amazon Prime’s popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ courted a fresh controversy over one of its scenes in the second season.

One of the episodes shows Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Satyananad Tripathi) reading a book titled ‘Dhabba’. The background has been portrayed as an adult read.

Now, the book’s author Surendra Mohan Pathak has alleged that his book has been “mischievously misrepresented.”

Pathak has written to Amazon Prime seeking removal of the scene, threatening legal action if they fail to do so.

He told Hindustan Times that what has been shown in the episode is not the original text of his book. He said, “What is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel ‘Dhabba’, which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation.”

“The sequence defames me as an author and puts me in bad light as a well-known mystery writer which I am since more than the last five decades,” added Pathak.

Earlier, Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel expressed her dismay over the district being portrayed as a maligned and violent region.