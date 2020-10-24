Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel demands action against web series for 'maligning' UP district

The second season chronicles around a narrative that has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they will not hesitate to use.

This season does not stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

It also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses.

The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.

Season one finished with the death of two important characters -- Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) -- and the new season is all about revenge.

Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta) will be seen locking horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma).

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the web series also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.