Minissha Lamba On Badtameez Dil: Yes, I Can Say This Is My Debut On OTT

Minissha Lamba | Pic: Instagram/minissha_lamba

Minissha Lamba’s web series Badtameez Dil has released on Amazon miniTV today. It also stars Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. The Free Press Journal caught up with Minissha for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Can we call Badtameez Dil as your OTT debut? How do you look at this new advent?

Yes, I can say this is my debut on OTT. I love watching shows on OTT platforms. Obviously, having my show release on Amazon miniTV that I watch a lot makes me feel happy.

From working in films and now on OTT, how different do you feel the two are?

I don’t find any difference. As an actor I am acting in front of the cameras. It’s exactly the same. It takes the same working hours as it took earlier. I find no difference as I am working with actors in front of the cameras. What you shoot in a scene at that point is fixed. You act and when there’s a cut, it’s over and that's it. Whatever you have done gets frozen, it gets edited and that's all in all.

People still remember your character Muskaan in Well done Abba. Tell us about this arty film that you had done back in 2010.

Shyam Benegal (director) sir has worked with storylines and actors for 30 years. He has the pulse of what story works. Even after 30 years, he made a film which appealed to people who are so much younger than him. A story that is relevant. It was a comedy and political satire and that takes an incredible amount of talent for storytelling. A talent for saying something in a humorous manner without being preachy. He is a delight to be around.

How do you look back on your professional journey?

I’m happy with my journey. Sometimes you will be doing good while other times you may not be working for whatever reasons it could be. That’s the nature of the profession. There are people who have started their career at four and other few may have started at the age of 60. So, this is a profession which you can start at any age. There is no prediction as to how a person does. This is a very fluid and flexible profession in terms of where you come from. At what age you start it includes all of that.

What are your future projects?

I will be announcing my future projects shortly as and when they roll out. This show and what I have done here is very different. So, I want to wait and watch what it looks like when it comes out.

Are there any roles that you wish you had played?

I don’t cherish parts to do. If a part comes to me that's great but the part has to blow me out. I have never had that desire to play any particular part.

You have been in the industry for a long time. Do you find changes especially in subjects based on women-oriented subjects being given much importance now?

The change is because women are going out in the world now and you can write characters based on them as they are doing things now.

Do you agree women characters shown on OTT platforms are bold?

I really can’t comment on that and have never thought about that.

Any woman-oriented biopic you would like to act in, be it a sportswoman or from a filmy arena?

Let’s see… who wouldn't like to do a biopic? I can’t say anything right now but I am sure something will come up in my lifetime.