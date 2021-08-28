'Bachana Ae Haseeno' actress Minissha Lamba shares loved up pics with beau Akash Malik

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba, who recently confirmed her relationship with businessman boyfriend Akash Malik, took to her Instagram to wish her beau on his birthday and shared some mushy pictures.

Minissha shared pictures from their romantic gateway and penned a sweet birthday note for Akash.

She wrote: "Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness < primarily with me of course > Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town."

She added: "To many more Birthdays together... Have a great one sweety ..( with me of course)."

In one of the pictures, Minissha and Akash are seen kissing each other as they get cozy in a jacuzzi. Other photos show the couple on an airplane, a yatch and enjoying floating breakfast in an inifinity pool.

Loading View on Instagram

Before finding love again, Minissha Lamba was married to restaurateur Ryan Tham. The couple, who separated in 2020, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015, with just close friends and family members in attendance.

Last year in August, the actress announced that they got divorced. She added that it was an amicable separation.

On the work front, Minissha Lamba was last seen in Dharmendra-starrer 'Double Di Trouble'.

Minissha recently said that she is actively looking for OTT roles, but noted that she hasn't received any interesting offers in the last couple of years.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 03:09 PM IST