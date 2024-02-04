 Milind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMilind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's Death

Milind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's Death

Milind Gunaji opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan made sure he was fine after his father's demise.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Milind Gunaji, who played the role of Kalibabu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, recently opened up about how his co-star Shah Rukh Khan made sure he was fine after his father's demise on the sets of the movie.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind stated that it was difficult for him to overcome his dad's death. Further, he recalled how Shah Rukh would come and sit with him during the shoot.

Calling him a 'gentleman and a nice person', he added, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) told me that he was feeling sorry about this situation and said that if something needs to stop, they will stop. He said that there won’t be any problem, and they can stop the shoot."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Admits Being Nervous About Comeback: 'Started Feeling I Was Not Making Good Films...
article-image
Read Also
20 years of Devdas: From lavish sets to timeless music, best things in Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai...
article-image

He added that Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) also told him the same thing.

Further, he opened up on Dola Re Dola shooting that starred Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said that despite being on set for almost three days, he wasn’t called for the shoot as there were technical mistake happening. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made sure to bring out the best shot. 

Read Also
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special: From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', best movies of the filmmaker
article-image

Devdas is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema and was released in 2002. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Milind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's...

Milind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's...

WATCH: Kiara Advani Dons A White Floral Dress As She Gets Ready For Her 'Favourite Day Of The Week'

WATCH: Kiara Advani Dons A White Floral Dress As She Gets Ready For Her 'Favourite Day Of The Week'

Sam Bombay Reveals He & Poonam Pandey Are NOT Divorced, Reacts To Her Death Stunt: 'She Is The...

Sam Bombay Reveals He & Poonam Pandey Are NOT Divorced, Reacts To Her Death Stunt: 'She Is The...

Chiranjeevi Says He Was 'Not At All Excited' To Receive Padma Vibhushan: 'I Was Much Happier...

Chiranjeevi Says He Was 'Not At All Excited' To Receive Padma Vibhushan: 'I Was Much Happier...

Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Tahira Kashyap For Her Unwavering Spirit On World Cancer Day: 'In Love With...

Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Tahira Kashyap For Her Unwavering Spirit On World Cancer Day: 'In Love With...