Milind Gunaji Calls Devdas Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Gentleman', Recalls His Kind Gesture After Dad's Death

Milind Gunaji, who played the role of Kalibabu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, recently opened up about how his co-star Shah Rukh Khan made sure he was fine after his father's demise on the sets of the movie.

In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind stated that it was difficult for him to overcome his dad's death. Further, he recalled how Shah Rukh would come and sit with him during the shoot.

Calling him a 'gentleman and a nice person', he added, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) told me that he was feeling sorry about this situation and said that if something needs to stop, they will stop. He said that there won’t be any problem, and they can stop the shoot."

He added that Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) also told him the same thing.

Further, he opened up on Dola Re Dola shooting that starred Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said that despite being on set for almost three days, he wasn’t called for the shoot as there were technical mistake happening. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made sure to bring out the best shot.

Devdas is one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema and was released in 2002. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge among others.