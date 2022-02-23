Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special: From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', best movies of the filmmaker

Born on February 24, 1963, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Bollywood.

A director, screenwriter, producer and music composer, Bhansali is a recipient of numerous awards like National Film Awards, Filmfare awards, etc. He also has a BAFTA nomination to his name. In 2015, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with the romantic musical 'Khamoshi: The Musical'. He rose to prominence with 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', for which he received a nomination in BAFTA. He also directed movies such as 'Saawariya' and 'Guzaarish'.

He got much acclaim for his adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. From his home production, Bhansali Productions, 'Mary Kom' earned him his third National Film Award.

His period dramas 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', both rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Bhansali will celebrate his 59th birthday and also is gearing up to the release of his much-awaited movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Here are some of his best movies:

1) Khamoshi: The Musical

This movie marked Bhansali’s directorial debut in Bollywood. It stars Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas and Salman Khan in the lead roles, and follows the story of a Goa-based deaf-mute couple, portrayed by Patekar and Biswas, and their daughter, played by Koirala.

2) Devdas

Based on the 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Paro. However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

3) Saawariya

The film is the debut of both lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The movie is about Raj, a kind-hearted artist, who falls in love with Sakina who awaits her long-lost lover, Imaan. Upon thinking that Sakina has feigned Imaan, Raj goes to great lengths to win her heart.

4) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The story is an adaptation of Romeo- Juliet and stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ram and Leela love each other but cannot stay together as their families, Rajadi and Sanera, have been at war with each other for the past 500 years. In the end, they both need to make a sacrifice.

5) Mary Kom

The movie depicts Mary Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. It stars Priyanka Chopra as the lead character.

6) Bajirao Mastani

Based on the Marathi fictional novel 'Rau' by Nagnath S. Inamdar, the film narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

7) Padmaavat

The story is about a Rajput queen known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh. Sultan Alauddin Khilji, hears of her beauty and attacks her kingdom to enslave her. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

