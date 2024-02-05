Miley Cyrus Wins First-Ever Grammy Award Of Her Career For 'Flowers'

It's a big day for pop singer Miley Cyrus as she just won her first-ever Grammy.

Cyrus bagged the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her track 'Flowers'. She triumphed over Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

She received the coveted trophy from veteran singer Mariah Carey. Cyrus kicked off her speech with a shout-out to Carey, as per People.

"This is just too iconic," she said.

She said she was "stuck in the rain and traffic" and worried she was going to "miss" the first award of the night, "and I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything."

"I got stuck in my lucky number three seat and so there's a story I want to tell that sums up this moment and I wasn't going to tell it, but now Mariah's here," she said, as she went onto to share: "So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose."

i’m obsessed with this miley cyrus pic.twitter.com/KRSmkBUeMj — ؘ (@archivemileyc) February 5, 2024

Carey said "aw" in the background as Cyrus recounted the story before adding, "This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly. Thank you."

'Flowers' was the first single from Cyrus' album 'Endless Summer Vacation'. After its release, it spent eight weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard charts and became the most-streamed song in a single week on Spotify.