Grammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Winners

The 66th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). The ceremony saw some of the biggest names from the music industry mark their attendance. The Grammys this year emerged to be even more special for India as musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's band 'Shakti' won the Best Global Music Album award for 'This Moment'.

Global sensation Taylor Swift bagged her 13th Grammy, while Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' from the film 'Barbie', was declared as the Song of the Year.

Here's a look at the full list of winners:

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best pop vocal album: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best R&B song: SZA – Snooze

Best pop solo performance: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best pop duo/group performance: SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Best global music album: Shakti – This Moment

Best rap performance: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best rap song: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best rap album: Killer Mike – Michael

Best rock album: Paramore – This Is Why

Best rock song: boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best rock performance: boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best musical theater album: Some Like It Hot

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best song written for visual media: What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the year, non-classical: Theron Thomas