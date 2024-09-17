Miley Cyrus Sued For Copying Bruno Mars’ Song When I Was Your Man On Grammy-Winning Hit Flowers

Miley Cyrus has landed in trouble after she has been accused of copying Bruno Mars' track When I Was Your Man for her Grammy-winning hit Flowers. The lawsuit, filed by Tempo Music Investments in a Los Angeles federal court, alleges that the company owns a share of the copyright for Bruno Mars' song When I Was Your Man.

According to documents obtained, Tempo Music Investments has accused Miley' song Flowers of unauthorised "exploitation" of Bruno's track. They claimed that Cyrus' 2023 song has "many musical similarities," including the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and lyrics.

Read Also Singer Bruno Mars Leaves Israel After Cancelling Concert Amid Israel-Palestinian War

According to the Guardian, the lawsuit states: "Any fan of Bruno Mars’ When I Was Your Man knows that Miley Cyrus’s Flowers did not achieve all of that success on its own. Flowers duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements of When I Was Your Man, including the melodic pitch design and sequence of the verse, the connecting bass line, certain bars of the chorus, certain theatrical music elements, lyric elements, and specific chord progressions."

Further, the agency demanded Miley to stop performing or distributing Flowers. "It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that Flowers would not exist without When I Was Your Man. With Flowers, Cyrus, Hein and Pollack have created a derivative work of When I Was Your Man without authorisation," they added.

It is to be noted that Bruno has not listed as a plaintiff in this legal action, according to Page Six.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley's Flowers won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, and the album was also nominated for Album of the Year.