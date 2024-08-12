 Miley Cyrus Cries After Being Honoured As Youngest-Ever Disney Legend At D23: 'This Is Dedicated To Hannah Montana'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMiley Cyrus Cries After Being Honoured As Youngest-Ever Disney Legend At D23: 'This Is Dedicated To Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus Cries After Being Honoured As Youngest-Ever Disney Legend At D23: 'This Is Dedicated To Hannah Montana'

During her acceptance speech, Miley Cyrus spoke candidly about the fears and challenges that come with success.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

At the D23 Expo held in Anaheim on Sunday night, Miley Cyrus was celebrated as the youngest-ever Disney Legend, a prestigious accolade reserved for individuals who have made a profound impact on the Disney legacy. This recognition marks a significant milestone in Cyrus's illustrious career, which began with her role as Hannah Montana, according to Variety.

The ceremony featured a memorable introduction by Lainey Wilson, who performed a vibrant rendition of the 'Hannah Montana' hit, 'The Best of Both Worlds.' Following the performance, Wilson lauded the 31-year-old Cyrus for her bravery and authenticity, stating, "Miley, I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt," Variety reported.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Read Also
Miley Cyrus Talks Of 'Undeniable' Chemistry With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth
article-image

During her acceptance speech, Cyrus spoke candidly about the fears and challenges that come with success. "I'm gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I'm the one that tells you what you're not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try," she said, as per Variety.

Reflecting on her Disney journey, Cyrus humorously recalled the company's decision to hire her back in 2005 as part of its efforts to rejuvenate the brand. "In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That's why they hired Bob Iger, and me," she joked.

She expressed her pride in her role as Hannah Montana, dedicating the award to the character and her devoted fans. "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life,'" she added, referencing the iconic song from the series, as per Variety.

The event honoured several other distinguished individuals, including costume designer Colleen Atwood, actress Angela Bassett, Disney Parks cast member Martha Blanding, and filmmaker James Cameron, among others. Disney's Legends awards celebrate those who have significantly contributed to the company's legacy.

Cyrus's association with Disney began in her early teens with the hit series 'Hannah Montana', which captured a global audience and became a cultural phenomenon.

Read Also
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The TRUTH Behind Rumours Of Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Miley Cyrus With...
article-image

The show not only led to a successful world tour and a feature film but also secured Cyrus a place in the hearts of millions. The series still holds the record for the highest-rated basic cable series telecast, with a 2007 episode drawing 10.7 million viewers, according to Variety.

Cyrus also lent her voice to Penny in Disney's 'Bolt' and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her song from the film. Despite evolving her image with hits like 'We Can't Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball,' she returned to her Disney roots with the 2023 Disney+ special, 'Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore...

'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore...

Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic? Netizens Feel So After Latter Likes Posts On Toxic...

Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic? Netizens Feel So After Latter Likes Posts On Toxic...

Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Kaos OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Ethnic As She Cuts Cake With Paps On 29th Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Ethnic As She Cuts Cake With Paps On 29th Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home

Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants

Inside Star Studded Reunion Of Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss Contestants