Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The TRUTH Behind Rumours Of Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Miley Cyrus With Her

American singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth ended their marriage in 2020, and the former took the internet by storm when she dropped her single, 'Flowers', earlier this year. Fans believed that Cyrus hinted at Hemsworth cheating on her with actress Jennifer Lawrence, but the latter has now finally spilled the beans.

In the music video of 'Flowers', Cyrus was seen wearing a similar golden dress that Lawrence had worn at a red carpet event, convincing fans that Liam must have cheated on the 'Hannah Montana' star with Lawrence.

However, during the recent episode of the 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, Lawrence finally broke her silence on the whole cheating scandal.

Jennifer Lawrence on Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours

A segment from the show has now gone viral on the internet in which Cohen mentioned that there was a lot of buzz about Hemsworth cheating on Cyrus and having a "fling" with Lawrence, which led to the infamous divorce, and the actress was seen in splits.

But even before Cohen could complete his question, Lawrence clarified, "Not true. I would love to respond. Total rumour."

She went on to add, "I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time. But it was years after they broke up."

Referring to the similar golden dress worn by Cyrus in her music video, Lawrence said, "So I just assume that was like a coincidence."

When Miley Cyrus called her marriage a disaster

During her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Brazil in 2022, Cyrus had called her marriage with Hemsworth "a f**king disaster".

Cyrus and Hemsworth were first linked back in 2008 after they both starred in the film, 'The Last Song'. They then got engaged in 2012, but broke up the following year.

However, they reconciled in 2015 and finally got married in 2018.

But they soon fell apart once again and in January 2020, they finalised their divorce.