 Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMichael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael stars the late King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Michael Jackson's biopic, 'Michael,' is all set to release on big screens on April 18 in 2025, as per Variety. Directed by Antoine Fuqua the biopic stars the late King of Pop's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in his first major role.

Lionsgate will release the film domestically, while Universal will handle international distribution. The shooting of the film will begin on January 22.

Read Also
Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals His Dad Had Insecurity Due To 'Blotchy' Skin
article-image
Read Also
From Michael Jackson To The Film Spider Man, 6 People Who Ruled the Internet For All Good Reasons
article-image

The official synopsis for the film, produced by "Bohemian Rhapsody's" Graham King and written by John Logan, read, "'Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale, from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

The co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain, will also produce the film, which may affect how 'Michael' presents the singer's various claims of child sexual abuse made during his career and after his death, Variety reported.

Read Also
Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: From 'Heal The World' to 'Dangerous' - best songs by the 'King of...
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Woman Performs Michael Jackson's Iconic Moonwalk Underwater, Leaves Netizens Stunned
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is Dua Lipa Dating Callum Turner After Breakup With Romain Gavras? Couple Spotted Kissing At...

Is Dua Lipa Dating Callum Turner After Breakup With Romain Gavras? Couple Spotted Kissing At...

Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Michael Jackson's Biopic Michael Gets A Release Date, To Hit The Cinemas In April 2025

Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

Netizens Compare Kriti Sanon To Deepika Padukone In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song (WATCH)

Annapoorani Controversy: BJP Leader T Raja Singh Demands Ban On Zee Studios, Says 'Apology Will Do...

Annapoorani Controversy: BJP Leader T Raja Singh Demands Ban On Zee Studios, Says 'Apology Will Do...

Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram With Fans At Sudarshan Theatre In...

Viral Video: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Watch Guntur Kaaram With Fans At Sudarshan Theatre In...