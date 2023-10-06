WATCH: Woman Performs Michael Jackson's Iconic Moonwalk Underwater, Leaves Netizens Stunned

An incredible and unique dance performer underwater has gone viral on social media. It shows popular dancer and freediver Kristina Makushenko from Miami nailing the iconic Moonwalk moves in an Instagram video. She was seen enjoying and recreating Smooth Criminal with grace. WATCH VIDEO

Her performance was nail-biting and deserved a standing ovation. Many MJ fans would have vibed to the iconic dance move, but this one caught the attention of viewers as it was recreated underwater. Sharing her experience of the dance reel, she wrote, "This is 1 of the hardest reels I’ve ever done! But I really wanted to change perspective of MOONWALKING."

Netizens react

The video was posted by Kristina in August this year, however, it continues to impress people even months later. It has gathered more than 80,000 likes on the content-sharing platform along with several comments praising the stunning dance performance.

Every little step of the woman wooed netizens. One of the comments read, "This woman moonwalk upside down in water on its surface - that's a wrap, stop the count, game over. What a pull that is." "Michael Jackson's jaw would be on the floor. Amazing talent," said another.

