Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: From 'Heal The World' to 'Dangerous' - best songs by the 'King of Pop'

Michael Jackson is a man who needs no introduction. He is the iconic 'King Of Pop' -- the most famous American singer, songwriter and dancer.

Everyone has been mesmerised by him in some way or the other and everyone has wanted to be like him atleast once in their life. Jackson's talent was iconic, his songs really spoke to audiences.

Not only did he make songs that were excellent to groove to but he also made songs which showed that he understood the plight of people.

His death, which came on June 25, 2009, shook the entire world. He passed away from a cardiac arrest. He was administered propofol, lorazepam and midazolam and it also said that Jackson's death was caused by a propofol overdose.

After his death, music channels played his songs for two days straight on repeat.

Here are some of Michael Jackson's most memorable tracks: