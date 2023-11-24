'Meri Peeth Toot Jaati Hai' Ranbir Kapoor Exclaims That He Cannot Dance To Badtameez Dil From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Anymore

While promoting the soundtrack of his latest film Animal, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor made a heartfelt but hilarious confession about himself, which will come across as relatable for many fans who are closer to his age.

As the actor took to shake a leg on the most popular song picturised on him i.e Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir confessed that the song has overstayed its welcome in his life. He said, "Yaar main aap logon ko ek baat bata doon. Yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha aur main jahan bhi jaata hoon, yeh gaana mere peeche aata hai, main abhi 41 years ka hoon, mere se nahi hota hai yeh sab. Meri peeth toot jaati hai, so please." When translated in English, Ranbir shares, "I want to share something with all of you. This song released in 2013. Wherever I go, this song follows me. I am 41 years old now. I cannot do this anymore. My back breaks, so please."

Check out the video below where the actor was also joined by his co-star Bobby Deol, who tries to match his steps with him.

Certainly with this statement, the actor addresses a pertinent millenial health scare that most individuals face today, one of back issues.

The audio launch of Animal saw the entire music team in attendance barring the likes of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, who've lent their voices to two of the most beautiful tracks from the album, Satranga and Kashmir, respectively.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal releases in cinemas on December 1st, 2023. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.