'Mere Pav Chhu Liye': Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Ranveer Singh Thanked Him For Support In Nude Photoshoot Controversy

Bollywood's 'Rocky' Ranveer Singh sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with his bold nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. The striking images captured the actor's chiselled physique in zero clothes, triggering a deluge of reactions ranging from awe to uproar.

The actor found himself surrounded by controversies, facing criticisms and even complaints lodged against him for purportedly 'hurting women's sentiments' and flouting Indian cultural norms.

The online frenzy spawned countless memes and heated debates, ultimately underscoring the complexity of freedom of expression and cultural sensitivities.

Amid the hullabaloo, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri emerged as a vocal supporter of Ranveer Singh, vehemently opposing the criticisms and terming the controversy as 'stupid'.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SAYS RANVEER CAME & HUGGED HIM

Now, nearly half a year after the storm subsided, Agnihotri has shared details about the incident. In an interview with a reputed entertainment portal, The Kashmir Files director disclosed that Ranveer Singh had expressed his gratitude in an unexpected and heartwarming manner during an award show.

"Ranveer Singh met me in one of the award shows somewhere and everyone thought that Oh My God maybe they are gonna have a conflict, and Ranveer would say 'why do you say things about Bollywood' and all," Agnihotri recounted.

Contrary to expectations, Ranveer approached Agnihotri and offered a gesture of deep respect. "He came and hugged me. Usne mere pav chhu liye public mein sabhi ke samne (He touched my feet in front of people). I never told this to anybody. In fact, I told people present there not to put that video out if anybody shot it. He said 'Sir, when my nude picture came, you were the only one from the film industry to extend support openly and publicly'. But the problem is these kinds of things go unnoticed."

VIVEK ALSO SPOKE ON TROLLING DEEPIKA

The interview also delved into Agnihotri's views on controversies involving Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan's song "Besharam Rang."

He shared a video that showcased a young girl criticizing the perceived vulgarity in the song. Discussing the trolling he faced at the time, Agnihotri expressed empathy, noting, "I feel sad for them. Seriously, I feel sad for them because to evolve, to change is human nature."

While Vivek Agnihotri gears up for the release of India's first bio-science film, 'The Vaccine War', Ranveer Singh's fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming venture 'Don 3' after his last appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Alia Bhatt.