Meghna Naidu On Kaliyon Ka Chaman: 'I Looked Very Relatable As A Curvy Woman'

Actress Meghna Naidu, whose iconic music video "Kaliyon Ka Chaman" became viral, sans social media, speaks to The Free Press Journal on how she feels to be associated with it majorly after all these years, dabbling into the OTT space and more.

It’s been 21 years since Kaliyon Ka Chaman was out, Meghna recalls that getting featured in the song was just about being at the right place at the right time. “I accompanied a friend who was auditioning for the song. While I waited almost 4 hours for her to finish I got talking to everyone in the office. I was also asked to do the audition but I declined. In the meantime, phone numbers were exchanged. A week later I get a call to do the audition again, this time I agreed, and the rest is history. The makers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru were taking a huge risk by having a girl who wasn't the typical model-looking or known. I think that is exactly what worked for the song. I didn't look like the perfect woman instead I looked very relatable as a curvy woman.”

Over the years, Meghna did films across languages but didn’t garner the same attention as her music video. On being asked what was the reason behind it, she asserts, “I have worked in some of the best movies and songs in South India with big stars. Things worked well for me there. I also had the privilege of working on a song for a film that Sir SS Rajamouli directed. I would not say things didn't work out, instead, I didn't really focus much on getting more work because I was living abroad by then. Now I would've told my younger self to have concentrated on doing more PR and be out there and meet people and call them and say I would like to work with you.

Meghna, who is back in India is looking to dabble into the OTT space. She concludes, “It is the best thing that has happened to our industry. I was approached for two shows but I wasn't available. I couldn't leave everything and fly back from Mexico for auditions and screen tests. I would love to be a part of OTT platforms soon and have already started meeting people for the same.”

