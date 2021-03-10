Meghan Markle texted THIS to Oprah while her interview was airing

Post the rendezvous, Oprah told CBS This Morning, “Well, I haven’t really spoken to them since the interview because we’re in different time zones. I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, ‘How’s it going?’ Because she was putting Archie to bed, waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast.”

Oprah stated that she wrote back, "‘I don’t either, from what I can tell it’s going well, I know it’s airing,'”

Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in a statement on behalf of the Queen said the British Royal family is "saddened" to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and that allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were concerning and being "taken very seriously."