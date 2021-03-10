'I don't respect women who break up homes': Simi Garewal after calling Meghan Markle 'liar' and 'evil'

Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on Markle. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of accusations in their first sit-down interview since stepping back from life as senior royals and moving to the US last year.

Some of the claims -- including allegations of racism and Meghan's admission that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy -- have the potential to deeply impact the royal family's reputation and have left a cloud of suspicion over some of its members.

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in a statement on behalf of the Queen said the British Royal family is "saddened" to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and Meghan, and that allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were concerning and being "taken very seriously."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," it added.