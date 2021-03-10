'I don't respect women who break up homes': Simi Garewal after calling Meghan Markle 'liar' and 'evil'

Hours after veteran Bollywood actress and television host Simi Garewal was trolled for her tweet on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the couple’s 90-minute explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, she posted another one calling the Duchess of Sussex a ‘home breaker’.
"#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.
Soon, Twitterati empathising with the former royal couple and their interview, slammed the 73-year-old. Many questioned Garewal's veracity to make such bold claims, considering the fact that she is not even related to the Royal family.
A user wrote, “If she's lying, she can get sued massively. This interview also removes any chance of her ever getting from the crown. It was a massively risky move with no apparent benefit. I believe her. You have offered no facts or arguments to substantiate why she shouldn't be believed.”
Simi shared an article by The Daily Mail that featured Meghan’s best friend who claimed that the Duchess was “fascinated by the Royals,” and commented – “There are too many facts...for a starter try reading this… And I do not respect women who come in and break up homes. Families & marriages take years to build trust…”
Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on Markle. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of accusations in their first sit-down interview since stepping back from life as senior royals and moving to the US last year.
Some of the claims -- including allegations of racism and Meghan's admission that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy -- have the potential to deeply impact the royal family's reputation and have left a cloud of suspicion over some of its members.
Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in a statement on behalf of the Queen said the British Royal family is "saddened" to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and Meghan, and that allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were concerning and being "taken very seriously."
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," it added.
