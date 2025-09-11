Materialists OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans & Pedro Pascal's Romcom Online

Materialists OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

Materialists is the romantic drama featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in the lead roles. The wait is finally over as the film is set to make its official OTT debut. The film was released in theatres on June 13, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics. It is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 14, 2025.

About Materialists

The highly anticipated film explores themes of the transactional nature of modern love, the influence of money and status on relationships, the conflict between emotional connection and material security, and the commodification of romance in the digital age. Materialists is directed and written by Celine Song. It is produced by David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Celine Song, and Pamela Koffler under the banner of 2 AM and Killer Films.

Plot overview

Materialists focuses on a prestigious matchmaker named Lucky, played by Dakota Johnson in New York, who views love as a transaction, yet her personal romantic life gets messy. She is caught between two men: a prosperous, accomplished financier, Harry (Pedro Pascal), and her charismatic, yet struggling ex-boyfriend, John (Chris Evans). The movie delves into whether individuals develop affection for authentic reasons or for shallow traits such as wealth and social standing, transforming it into a more reflective character analysis than a standard romantic comedy.

Read Also Kurukshetra OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Animated Series On Mahabharata

Cast and characters

The film features Dakota Johnson as Lucy Mason, Chris Evans as John Pitts, Marin Ireland as Violet, Zoë Winters as Sophie, Pedro Pascal as Harry Castillo, Dasha Nekrasova as Daisy, Eddie Cahill as Robert, Sawyer Spielberg as Mason, and Joseph Lee portrays the role of Trevor, among others.