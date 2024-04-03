Masterchef India Judge Kunal Kapur Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Cruelty, Wife Accused Of Being 'Devoid Of Empathy'

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur, who became a household name for being one of the judges on several seasons of Masterchef India, has been granted divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty. The court observed in its verdict that there was no reason for the couple to be "compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together".

Kunal and his wife got married in April 2008 and they were blessed with a son in 2012. However, Kunal later filed for a divorce claiming that his wife humiliated him and never respected his parents.

His estranged wife, on the other hand, accused Kunal and his family of "forcing her to commit suicide" and she even claimed that the chef would indulge in flirtatious conversations and have extramarital affairs after tasting fame post Masterchef India.

However, when she failed to provide proof to the court to back her claims, the couple was finally granted divorce and the bench noted, "Such baseless arguments, when made about a person who is regularly in the public eye, have long lasting effects on his reputation, and tarnishes his image among his peers. Therefore, such an act amounts to cruelty."

"We find that conduct of the respondent towards appellant has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him. When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage," the bench added.

One of the most accomplished chefs in India, Kunal Kapur served as the judge of the very first season of Masterchef India back in 2010. As he became one of the favourite 'TV chefs' of India, he returned as a judge for the second, third and fifth season of the competition as well.