Marathi Actress Urmila Nimbalkar's 2-Yr-Old Son Grabbed By Woman In Pune Market: 'It's Inappropriate & Unsafe'

Marathi actress and YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar shared a recent unpleasant incident when her fan grabbed the hand of her two-year-old son while their were shopping for Diwali in Pune. Taking to her Instagram story, Urmila opened up about the distressing incident on Tuesday.

The actress wrote, "I, Sukirt (her husband) and Athang (son) were buying sky lanterns on the street when suddenly a lady came from behind and grabbed Athang and pulled his cheeks hard. He got very scared and started crying. At this age, this reaction is very natural."

Urmila added, "It also has a name, Stranger Danger. It’s all right to feel love for Athang, especially after you've seen him in my videos but dragging a 25-month-old baby against his will and taking pictures of him, dragging him close to you even when he’s crying, holding the baby with your dirty hand, turning his back and calling him names because he won’t let you touch him is inappropriate and unsafe."

Urmila is a highly sought-after actress in the Marathi entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition for her acting skills in both Marathi and Hindi television serials. She is quite active on social media and often shares videos and pictures to keeps her followers entertained.

Urmila has taken a break from acting and she now focuses on her YouTube channel where she has over 1.05 million subscribers. Reportedly, the actress has also become the first Marathi YouTuber to set up her own studio.

She has also been a part of the popular Hindi daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum.